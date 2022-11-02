LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts for the unincorporated area of Brunswick County known as Winnabow face a new setback after the Local Government Commission voted against a request to issue a statement from the LGC for community’s attempt to incorporate into the Town of Winnabow.

Members of the community have gained support for the request to incorporate Winnabow, but members of the Local Government Commission (LGC), including State Treasurer Dale Folwell, believe the reasons for incorporating are unfounded. One of the biggest concerns residents shared on a Facebook page titled The Town of Winnabow is the threat of annexation by the Town of Leland.

While Leland has grown over the past several years and much of its growth comes from annexation, those annexations were voluntary. Since state laws changed several years ago, involuntary annexation has become extremely difficult for a municipality.

“These fears of annexation into Leland are unfounded because no North Carolina town can forcibly annex any area without the will of the people. This misinformation is being used to fuel fears of residents in the area to inappropriately influence them to sign a petition for the incorporation of Winnabow,” the Town of Leland wrote in a statement in January 2022.

It’s not just the fact that Leland would struggle to get the support needed to annex parts of Winnabow, but the requirements under state law for annexation wouldn’t be met for the town to attempt an annexation.

“Any town-initiated annexation of an area must meet very strict geographic requirements, adhere to multiple notifications and extended timelines, and can only occur after a referendum vote in which a majority of the people in the area to be annexed vote in favor of the annexation. The area in and around Winnabow does not meet the geographic requirements necessary to even consider or begin a Town of Leland initiated annexation,” according to Leland’s statement.

It’s not just the fact that the threat of annexation is minimal that the LGC has concerns with the request. The LGC is tasked with overseeing more than 1,000 government units in the state, including debt management and annual audits. LGC staff said the plans for Winnabow wouldn’t be fiscally sound.

“LGC staff is recommending that the commission vote against the incorporation over concerns about lack of effective fiscal management practices and knowledge of state statutes related to local government finance and operations, insufficient appropriations for some budget line items and the prospects for financial viability,” Folwell said in a press release.

Although the LGC did not show support for the plans to incorporate, Folwell said he’s open to the conversation.

“I’m always interested in sitting down with people of Winnabow to see what pressures they see that may have led them to file this application,” he said.

