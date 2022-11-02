Senior Connect
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements.

This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.

An at-grade pedestrian crossing will be installed at the intersection of Ploof Road/Olde Waterford Way, and approximately three hundred feet of sidewalk will be added on the northeast side of Olde Waterford Way.

On both sides of Hwy 17, there is residential development and increasing development of retail, services, medical, and recreational facilities.

Currently, according to the town’s announcement, there is no safe or dedicated area to cross the highway. The project will create the only safe and dedicated pedestrian crossing area on the highway and connect the pedestrian facilities on both sides.

“As we continue to grow, we need to ensure that different mobility options are available to accommodate the needs of our residents and visitors,” Director of Planning and Inspections Ben Andrea said. “We’re excited to work with our partners at WMPO and NCDOT to develop the first dedicated pedestrian crossing on US Highway 17 in the Leland area.”

The Town will soon begin the design and bidding process and hopes to start construction in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

