Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down the northbound lane on South College Road near the Cookout on S College and Hoggard Dr.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Multiple people were taken to Novant Health with injuries. According to police officials, some sustained serious injuries.

A pole was reportedly damaged, and there is currently no estimated time when the road will be open.

