Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down the northbound lane on South College Road near the Cookout on S College and Hoggard Dr.
The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
Multiple people were taken to Novant Health with injuries. According to police officials, some sustained serious injuries.
A pole was reportedly damaged, and there is currently no estimated time when the road will be open.
This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more details become available.
