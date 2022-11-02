Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road

(WSMV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down the northbound lane on South College Road near the Cookout on S College and Hoggard Dr.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Multiple people were taken to Novant Health with injuries. According to police officials, some sustained serious injuries.

A pole was reportedly damaged, and there is currently no estimated time when the road will be open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Jill Taylor from Columbus county
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene,...
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release

Latest News

After a unanimous vote from the Board of Education, a new policy is going into effect for New...
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms
The Wilmington City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 to discuss the use of $1,450,000...
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
After a unanimous vote from the Board of Education, a new policy is going into effect for New...
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms
Francisco Watkins was last seen in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
Police in Wrightsville Beach locate missing man