Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt.

On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th.

The cameras have been in operation since 2017.

Earlier this year, the state Court of Appeals ruled not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.

State law says 90% of all fines must go to the school system, while Pitt County schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

The city appealed the ruling to the State Supreme Court, but the high court has never indicated whether it will agree to hear the case or not.

In June, Greenville amended its contract with the private company operating the cameras. That amendment said the program would end on November 15th if the high court didn’t rule in the city’s favor.

A city spokesman said as of now, the red light program is still operating and that citations are still being issued for violators.

