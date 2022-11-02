First Alert Forecast: tropics teem with activity amid remarkable November warmth... for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pleasant autumn Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. After early 50s, expect high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s amid fresh northeast breezes. Skies ought to stay dry with partly to possibly mostly cloudy conditions.

With a toasty high pressure ridge governing your First Alert Forecast for this weekend, expect even toastier upper 70s and lower 80s for the days and readings no cooler than the 50s and 60s for the nights. Daily rain chances will hover in the 0 to 20% range before a developing low pressure system swells them a bit next week. Any shots of cold and frosty air will certainly wait until after Election Day and possibly not arrive until after Veterans Day.

In the tropics, the final official month of Atlantic Hurricane Season is starting actively. Through Thursday, Lisa will scoot from the Caribbean Sea toward and into Belize - most likely at hurricane strength. In the same time, Martin will shoot across the open North Atlantic Ocean as a strong tropical storm or hurricane. The Carolinas face no definable tropical threats right now; your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation.

