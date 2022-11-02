Coastal Composting Council hosting its 4th annual ‘Pumpkin Collection Event’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coastal Composting Council has announced that its 4th annual “Pumpkin Collection Event” will take place from Nov. 1-9 and Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

Per the announcement, those seeking to drop off their pumpkins must remove any candles, googly eyes and plastic. Additionally, pumpkins that have been painted may be dopped off only if bio-based paints were used.

Those wishing to participate may bring their pumpkins to:

New Hanover County Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive (pumpkins may be left in the marked collection trailer off of Bradley Drive)

New Hanover County Landfill at 5210 U.S. HWY 421 N from 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday (staff must be informed at weigh house for the fee to be waived)

New Hanover County HazWagon from 10 a.m. - 2p.m. Monday: Ogden Park near the baseball fields at 615 Ogden Park Drive in Wilmington Wednesday: Wrightsville Beach Town Hall at 321 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach Friday: Mike Chappell Park at 501 Dow Road S in Carolina Beach 1st Saturday of the month: Kure Beach Town Hall at 117 Settlers Lane in Kure Beach

Wilmington Compost Company at 7336 N.C. HWY 201 in Rocky Point from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about the Pumpkin Collection Event, please visit the Coastal Composting Council website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.