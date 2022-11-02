Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Lory Cheryl Boyer
Lory Cheryl Boyer(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 48-year-old Lory Cheryl Boyer.

She has blonde hair and is five feet and six inches tall.

Boyer was last seen at her residence in Bolivia on October 29 at 9 p.m.

She is possibly in the Northern Myrtle Beach area and is driving a black 2021 Dodge Challenger with Maryland registration that reads as 2ES0921.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833 or call 911.

