After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire

A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire.
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire.

According to Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire.

Officials said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the kitchen of the home on Windy Creek Way.

The home only had one smoke detector in the common area, according to the fire chief, who believes the death could have been prevented if there were more.

The man called 911 to report the fire, the chief said. It was unclear why he was unable to escape.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

