22nd annual ‘St. Stan’s Polish Festival’ to be held this weekend, offering authentic Polish cuisine and festivities
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host the 22nd annual “St. Stan’s Polish Festival” on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will take place on the church’s grounds at 4849 Castle Hayne Road in Castle Hayne.
Per the announcement, the event will offer:
- Authentic Polish food
- Drinks, including the “St. Stan’s Baltic Porter,” an authentic brew created for the festival
- Live polka music
- Dancing
- Cash prize raffle
Parking and admission will be free. Per the event’s website, there will also be souvenirs and Polish gear for sale.
For more information, please visit the St. Stan’s Polish Festival website.
