13 N.C. film projects awarded financial support from Cucalorus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus has announced thirteen filmmakers who will receive financial support via the Filmed in NC Fund.
“The Filmed in NC Fund is made possible through a partnership with the NC Film Office, and by a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass,” wrote Cucalorus in the announcement.
Per the Cucalorus website, the fund supports projects with budgets under $250,000 with awards ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project. For 2022, Cucalorus is focusing on narrative, documentary and experimental film projects, particularly those created by female and non-binary, African American and Latinx filmmakers.
You can learn about all the awardees below, with the descriptions provided by Cucalorus in italics:
- Fading Ink, a short narrative by Tylen Watts, is about a memorial shirt printer that comes to terms with the vulnerability of fatherhood.
- Fading Ink is being produced and filmed in Wilmington; you can see behind the scenes and learn more about the production team in our previous coverage.
- May the Lord Watch, a documentary feature by Shirlette Ammons, that recounts the rise, breakup and reunion of rap group, Little Brother
- Quiet as It’s Kept, a documentary feature by Sarah Sloan, follows choreographer Kevin Lee-Y Green as he produces a dance performance in his rural hometown, capturing his experiences with Blackess, sexual trauma and southern culture.
- North on Thurmond, a documentary feature by Ivan Weiss and Cagney Gentry that tells the history of a neighborhood through personal remembrances and the sights and sounds of its streets.
- Bloom, a documentary feature by Elizabeth Miller-Derstine that follows four doulas and the mothers they advocate for. It questions why a country that values personal freedom limits how parents exercise it at birth.
- Gabriela, a short narrative by Evelyn Lorena, that focuses on a young, undocumented Guatemalan woman that dreams of joining the country club swim team in the American South
- Keepsake, a narrative feature by Tiffany Albright, is about a photographer that finds herself at the heart of a sinister ritual when hired to document a family hike for the last people to see her sister alive.
- The Making of the Nuevo South, a television series by Rodrigo Dorfman that explores Southern history from the perspective of the Latino immigrant experience
- The Corner Gas Station, a short narrative by Ashley Maria and Kate E. Henshaw, centers on the weekly “kid switch,” common with divorced parents.
- Teflon Body Rot, an experimental film by Kate E. Henshaw, explores the human cost of an industry that poisoned the water in coastal Carolina.
- What Happened to Ottie B. Graham?, a narrative feature by Aileen Lassister, is the journey to find the gaps in history in the life of the filmmaker’s great-grandmother.
- Long Drive to Yadkin, a narrative feature by Parrish Stikeleather that recounts the story of a recently widowed Bible salesman on a journey to reconnect with his estranged son
- Carousel by Justin Lacy is an experimental, stop-motion animation set to three original songs about a bee, a beekeeper and pollinator caught in a loop.
