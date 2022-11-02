Senior Connect
13 N.C. film projects awarded financial support from Cucalorus

Calvin Berenyi operates the camera on the set of Fading Ink, one of the thirteen award recipients
Calvin Berenyi operates the camera on the set of Fading Ink, one of the thirteen award recipients(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus has announced thirteen filmmakers who will receive financial support via the Filmed in NC Fund.

“The Filmed in NC Fund is made possible through a partnership with the NC Film Office, and by a gift from Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass,” wrote Cucalorus in the announcement.

Per the Cucalorus website, the fund supports projects with budgets under $250,000 with awards ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project. For 2022, Cucalorus is focusing on narrative, documentary and experimental film projects, particularly those created by female and non-binary, African American and Latinx filmmakers.

You can learn about all the awardees below, with the descriptions provided by Cucalorus in italics:

  • Fading Ink, a short narrative by Tylen Watts, is about a memorial shirt printer that comes to terms with the vulnerability of fatherhood.
    • Fading Ink is being produced and filmed in Wilmington; you can see behind the scenes and learn more about the production team in our previous coverage.
  • May the Lord Watch, a documentary feature by Shirlette Ammons, that recounts the rise, breakup and reunion of rap group, Little Brother
  • Quiet as It’s Kept, a documentary feature by Sarah Sloan, follows choreographer Kevin Lee-Y Green as he produces a dance performance in his rural hometown, capturing his experiences with Blackess, sexual trauma and southern culture.
  • North on Thurmond, a documentary feature by Ivan Weiss and Cagney Gentry that tells the history of a neighborhood through personal remembrances and the sights and sounds of its streets.
  • Bloom, a documentary feature by Elizabeth Miller-Derstine that follows four doulas and the mothers they advocate for. It questions why a country that values personal freedom limits how parents exercise it at birth.
  • Gabriela, a short narrative by Evelyn Lorena, that focuses on a young, undocumented Guatemalan woman that dreams of joining the country club swim team in the American South
  • Keepsake, a narrative feature by Tiffany Albright, is about a photographer that finds herself at the heart of a sinister ritual when hired to document a family hike for the last people to see her sister alive.
  • The Making of the Nuevo South, a television series by Rodrigo Dorfman that explores Southern history from the perspective of the Latino immigrant experience
  • The Corner Gas Station, a short narrative by Ashley Maria and Kate E. Henshaw, centers on the weekly “kid switch,” common with divorced parents.
  • Teflon Body Rot, an experimental film by Kate E. Henshaw, explores the human cost of an industry that poisoned the water in coastal Carolina.
  • What Happened to Ottie B. Graham?, a narrative feature by Aileen Lassister, is the journey to find the gaps in history in the life of the filmmaker’s great-grandmother.
  • Long Drive to Yadkin, a narrative feature by Parrish Stikeleather that recounts the story of a recently widowed Bible salesman on a journey to reconnect with his estranged son
  • Carousel by Justin Lacy is an experimental, stop-motion animation set to three original songs about a bee, a beekeeper and pollinator caught in a loop.

