Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks.

She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings.

She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or 911.

