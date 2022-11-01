Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023

Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.(Taylor Swift / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift is hitting the road. The award-winning artist announced a new tour on social media Tuesday morning.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift said in a post on Twitter.

The first part of the tour will be in stadiums across the United States with international dates to be announced soon.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and wraps up on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift being the first artist to claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights.”

Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Jill Taylor from Columbus county
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene,...
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’

Latest News

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old