Schwarzenegger, pet donkey surprises NC election workers, pops into online meeting to ‘pump you up’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A message from the Governator to North Carolina’s election workers: He wants to pump you up.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger jumped into a virtual meeting of election administrators from all 100 of the state’s counties Monday to give them a jolt of motivation with Election Day looming next week.

During the meeting, he called them the “true democracy action heroes” and said he wanted to call in to “pump you up a little bit.”

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections, approached Schwarzenegger through contacts at the University of Southern California’s Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy to “show our election workers how much folks appreciate the work they do to secure our elections and ensure all eligible voters can cast ballots.”

He also wasn’t the only one to steal the show on the virtual meeting.

During the call, approximately four and a half minutes in, his pet donkey made an appearance.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey, in his home, appeared on camera looking for a biscuit.

Early in-person voting began Oct. 20. Mail-in absentee ballots have been sent to registered voters requesting them since early September.

