Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies.

Per a release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance, the NCRB has requested an overall statewide average of 87.5% increase for MH-F (fire) policies and an overall statewide average increase of 53.4% for MH-C (casualty) policies. The NCRB is requesting these increases occur in two phases, with a 23.2% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 24.5% increase effective July 1, 2024, for MH(F) policies and a 31.5% increase effective July 1, 2023, and a 33.0% effective July 1, 2024, for MH(C) policies.

Both MH-F and MH-C programs provide property and liability coverage, including flood coverage. The MH-F program, however, provides coverage for a broader range of circumstances.

The public can comment on the NCRB proposal by Nov. 18 by emailing public comments here or sending written comments to Mary Faulkner, 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.

All public comments will be shared with the NCRB.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.