Police: 3 injured in machete assault in Gastonia, suspect arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department confirms that a suspect is in custody following an assault involving a machete Tuesday morning on Redding Street.

GPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men all suffering from deep cut wounds. Each victim, working outside in the area when the incident occurred, said the suspected individual rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them. Additionally, the men told officers they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted.

Following the incident, GPD said that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle. The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately two hours later, GPD said officers located an individual near N. Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue who matched the suspect’s description.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Decarlos Freshley, was stopped and officers found that he was in possession of a machete.

Freshley was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure. He is being held on no bond.

