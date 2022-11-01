Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Overdraft fees getting less expensive, but still used by the majority of banks

Financial expert offers tips to avoid incurring the extra cost
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Despite a trend towards more consumer-friendly overdraft policies, a recent study by Bankrate.com found that 96% of banks charge overdraft fees and 87% also charge non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees.

Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com, said the average overdraft fee is $29.80, which is down 11% from last year’s record high of $33.58.

McBride explained that the downwards trend is likely because banking fees are being scrutinized by regulatory and legislative bodies.”This is a fee that has been in the regulatory and legislative crosshairs for a while, McBride said. “So, banks realize that they better adopt change.”He had several tips for consumers to avoid these fees:

Check your balance before you spend money: Make sure you have enough to cover the transaction.

Set up email or texts alerts for low balances: You can move money among accounts before there is an overdraft

Set up a link between your checking and savings account: This feature will cover any shortfall with your funds, instead of using the bank’s money.

Some banks will charge a fee for moving money for you, so check with your financial institution for specific details on your accounts.

For more information, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s website is filled with articles and advice on banking and financial institutions. They have a comprehensive article about overdraft fees and many other help topics available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Jill Taylor from Columbus county
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene,...
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release

Latest News

Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend