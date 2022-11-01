Over $200,000 awarded for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Southeastern North Carolina

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some local governments, businesses and other groups will receive funding for electric vehicle chargers from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and funded by the national settlement with Volkswagen.

The DEQ announced a total of $6.8 million in funding, though the majority went towards new DC Fast charging ports.

“Among the awards is nearly $5.9 million in grants to fund the installation of 104 new DC Fast charging ports at 40 sites along priority corridors and major coastal evacuation routes, from Murphy to Manteo. Priority corridors include segments along interstates 40, 77, 85 and 95 as well as several highways across the state without existing charging infrastructure,” said the NCDEQ in a release.

Per the DEQ, DC Fast charging is better suited for highways while Level 2 charging is better suited for destinations where a car will be parked for over an hour, such as a workplace or home.

Local funding recipients for DC fast chargers and other electric vehicle infrastructure include:

DC fast charging at priority corridors: $117,161 to Blink Network, LLC for DC fast chargers at 502 US-117 in Burgaw $59,125 to Universal EV for DC fast chargers at 1415 J.K. Powell Boulevard in Whiteville

Level 2 charging for public access: $7,000 to Jones-Onslow EMC for the project “Surf City Old Town Hall - Public Beach Access” in Surf City. $10,000 to Jones-Onslow EMC for the project “Charging Station Surf City Municipal Complex” in Surf City. $10,000 to the Town of Leland for the project “Founders Park Charging Stations” in Leland. $5,000 to Universal EV, LLC for the project “Level 2 004_Country Inn and Suites by Radisson Wilmington” in Wilmington. $10,000 to the Town of Elizabethtown for the project “Farmer’s Market L2 Charging” in Elizabethtown.

Level 2 charging for workplaces: $6,000 in a rebate to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority for their project “Groundwater Way Level 2 Charger A” at 637 Groundwater Way in Wilmington.



Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.