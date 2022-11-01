Opportunities for the community to donate extra Halloween candy to military service members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following Halloween, many may find themselves with excess candy, which may eventually end up in the trash. But some groups ask for surplus candy to be donated instead, and some are even offering money to buy the candy back.

Soldiers’ Angels

Soldiers’ Angels, an organization seeking to provide aid, comfort and resources to active members of the military, veterans and their families, is collecting candy via their “Treats for Troops” program.

By using their interactive map, community members can search for businesses accepting candy donations. Once donated, the candy will be sent to Soldiers’ Angels and then to service members and veterans. Per their website, if there are no nearby drop-off locations, those wishing to donate can directly ship their donations to the Soldiers’ Angels Headquarters at the following address:

Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops

2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107

San Antonio, Texas 78218

If visiting a local drop-off, you’re asked to bring no more than 10 pounds of candy, as each site is responsible for shipping costs.

For more information, please visit the Soldiers’ Angels website.

Halloween Candy Buyback

In an effort to reduce the overconsumption of sugar by children and show appreciation to the troops, Halloween Candy Buyback is organizing a buyback program. Per their website, dentist offices and other businesses have been encouraged to offer kids $1 per every pound of candy they bring in (typically with a five pound maximum). Businesses may also exchange candy for other goods, such as coupons and hygiene kits.

Those looking to participate can use their map to find participating locations. Once collected, the candy donations are sent to Move America Forward and Operation Shoebox to be sent to service members abroad.

For more information, please visit the Halloween Candy Buyback website.

Move America Forward and Operation Shoebox

Those wishing to send their donations directly to Move America Forward or Operation Shoebox may also do so.

Per their website, Move America Forward asks interested individuals to contact them at (916) 441-6197 or by email at sraab@moveamericaforward.org. For more information on how to send donations directly to them, please visit the Move America Forward website.

Those wishing to send excess candy to the troops can also send their donations to Operation Shoebox at the following address:

Operation Shoebox

8360 East Highway 25

Belleview, Florida 34420

For more information, please visit the Operation Shoebox website.

