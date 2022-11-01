Senior Connect
North Carolina Zoo offers free admission for military personnel

(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Zoo is honoring active and retired military personnel with free admission and a plus one.

In honor of Veterans Day, the North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission for military personnel and retirees and one guest during Military Appreciation week, Nov. 7 – 13.

To get this special offer, you must bring one of the following:

  • US Veterans ID
  • Military ID
  • DD-214 with Photo ID
  • State driver’s license with a veteran indicator or military identifier
  • VA, VF, or American Legion-issued ID

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but no one can be let into the zoo after 3 p.m.

