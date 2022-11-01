North Carolina Zoo offers free admission for military personnel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Zoo is honoring active and retired military personnel with free admission and a plus one.
In honor of Veterans Day, the North Carolina Zoo is offering free admission for military personnel and retirees and one guest during Military Appreciation week, Nov. 7 – 13.
To get this special offer, you must bring one of the following:
- US Veterans ID
- Military ID
- DD-214 with Photo ID
- State driver’s license with a veteran indicator or military identifier
- VA, VF, or American Legion-issued ID
The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but no one can be let into the zoo after 3 p.m.
