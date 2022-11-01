New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released their new app today, allowing them to get the latest updates to the community more efficiently.

They aren’t the first law enforcement group in the area to have an app, but the sheriff’s office says it knows how important it is to keep up with technology. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department, also have apps available..

NHCSO hopes that getting a notification from them will catch people’s attention, whether it has to deal with keeping residents and their families safe or staying up to date on what’s going on in the county.

“Right now, we have different media outlets like Facebook and Twitter and that kind of stuff. But it just doesn’t get out as quickly or as thoroughly as we’d like it’s. So, I think with that app in today’s world since everybody’s got the apps and everybody’s got their phones, it’s just such a more effective way to get to people right away. It’s just right there on your phone, it pops right up, and you can look at what you want and disregard what you don’t want to look at,” said Ed McMahon, New Hanover County Sheriff.

Sheriff McMahon believes that when people see a sheriff logo appear on their phone, it will draw more attention than your run-of-the-mill social media notification.

By using the new app, users can do things such as submit a tip, look up sex offenders, view unsolved crimes, search inmates, view press releases, contact animal services, look up wanted people and more.

NHCSO also wants to get the word out about the different activities or events they do with the community, and they believe it’s much easier with their own app than having to go through social media to reach people.

They don’t want their app to take the place of social media, but view the app as a way to quickly inform the public to better protect the community.

The app is simple and easy to use and is now available on your mobile app store. For Apple products, follow this link to download the new app. The app is also available on Google Play. Those interested in using the new app can also search for “New Hanover County Sheriff NC” in their app store.

