New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive will be held to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Per the announcement, supplies will be taken to “the hardest hit area of Florida.” Donations will be accepted until Nov. 15 at the following locations:

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lobby at 3950 Juvenile Center Road in Castle Hayne (after-hours donations may be left at the front desk)

New Hanover County Fire/Rescue Station 18 (Myrtle Grove) at 5636 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington

NHCSO stated that they are looking for the following supplies:

Gift cards (such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes)

Large fans to help clean water damage

Tools

Hydration/energy drinks

Water (jugs and cases will both be accepted)

Canned goods/non-perishable food

Bathroom toiletries

Dog/cat food

Pet toys

Baby necessities

“During Hurricane Florence we had 44 Deputies who were victims of flooding and damage to their homes,” stated the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in their announcement. “We had multiple law enforcement agencies from across the country bring donations to help everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office. We know how much simple things such as water, toiletries, canned goods, and other supplies can really help during a time in need.”

