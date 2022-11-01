Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive will be held to...
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive will be held to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.(WLBT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive will be held to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Per the announcement, supplies will be taken to “the hardest hit area of Florida.” Donations will be accepted until Nov. 15 at the following locations:

  • New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lobby at 3950 Juvenile Center Road in Castle Hayne (after-hours donations may be left at the front desk)
  • New Hanover County Fire/Rescue Station 18 (Myrtle Grove) at 5636 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington

NHCSO stated that they are looking for the following supplies:

  • Gift cards (such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes)
  • Large fans to help clean water damage
  • Tools
  • Hydration/energy drinks
  • Water (jugs and cases will both be accepted)
  • Canned goods/non-perishable food
  • Bathroom toiletries
  • Dog/cat food
  • Pet toys
  • Baby necessities

“During Hurricane Florence we had 44 Deputies who were victims of flooding and damage to their homes,” stated the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in their announcement. “We had multiple law enforcement agencies from across the country bring donations to help everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office. We know how much simple things such as water, toiletries, canned goods, and other supplies can really help during a time in need.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Jill Taylor from Columbus county
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene,...
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’

Latest News

A previous Taste of Wrightsville Beach event
9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach to bring food, spirits and live music
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Now her family and country singer Dillon Carmichael are doing what they can to help her after...
Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic
Programs and organizations are asking for surplus candy to be donated, and some are even...
Opportunities for the community to donate extra Halloween candy to military service members