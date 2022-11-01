Navassa councilman announces resignation

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Navassa Councilman James Hardy has resigned effective at the end of the town’s upcoming Nov. 17 meeting, Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis confirmed Tuesday.

In June, Hardy took over as the town’s finance officer.

About a month later, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving with a permanently revoked license and for not heeding a police siren.

According to Navassa Police Chief Darryll DeCotis, police turned on their sirens to pull over Hardy for expired tags on Thursday, July 7. Hardy didn’t stop for police until reaching his home, and police determined that his license had been permanently revoked.

Willis says the town is working to name a new finance officer.

