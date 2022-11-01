Senior Connect
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

The 2022 general election race for sheriff in Bladen County matches up the same two candidates...
The 2022 general election race for sheriff in Bladen County matches up the same two candidates as four years ago. Democratic nominee Hakeem Brown (left) is challenging incumbent republican James McVicker for the office.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018, incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.

McVicker is a native of Bladen County, who started his law enforcement career with the Lumberton Police Department before joining the North Carolina Highway Patrol. He retired from the NCSHP in 2001 and taught law enforcement training courses before campaigning for sheriff and winning his first term in 2014.

Click here to visit McVicker’s website.

Brown grew up in nearby Columbus County, and has a criminal justice degree from UNC Pembroke, and a Master of Justice Administration degree from Methodist University. He started his law enforcement career in 2011 with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, working as a deputy and school resource officer. He later became a License and Theft Inspector with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Click here to visit Brown’s campaign page on Facebook.

Early voting ion the general election ends Saturday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

