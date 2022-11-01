Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against republican challenger Matt Rhodes.

McMahon has worked with the sheriff’s office for 30 years. He had risen to the position of Chief Deputy in 2009, when retiring Sheriff Sid Causey appointed McMahon to serve the rest of his term. Voters elected McMahon to serve full four-year terms in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

“There’s always room for improvement, we can always do better,” McMahon said during the primary campaign. “What I’ve been doing for the past 13 years, I’m going to continue doing. It is my belief that the sheriff’s office has the trust of the community. The majority of the community.”

Rhodes ran unopposed in the 2022 republican primary. Rhodes is a native of New Hanover County, and according to his campaign website, he received a degree in criminal justice administration from Mount Olive College. He is a concealed carry instructor and has owned several businesses, including a personal safety business.

“It was very clear to me that the present administration the current sheriff wasn’t doing what needed to be done to make this area safe,” Rhodes says in a section of his campaign website. “Despite him having so much experience he is not leading and that is what I plan to do.”

Early voting in the 2022 General Election ends Saturday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

