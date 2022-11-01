“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.

“When you pulled up there to get something, he was the first one out [of] the door to put some air in your tire or whatever you needed. A simple guy, you know, but a good person,” said Bladenboro Resident Terry Nance.

Davis joined thousands for Bladenboro’s annual Beast Fest last Saturday. As he was walking home, however, he says a car pulled up next to him.

“They said, ‘Hey, you got any money on you? Anything? A smoke?’ I said, ‘No, sir. I don’t do that. I don’t do that.’ And they jumped out [of] the car and started pushing on me, pushed me over on the dirt, and bumped my head. My head was bleeding, and then I said ‘Oh God, help me.’,” Davis said.

As Davis recovers, the Bladenboro Police Department is working to find the person or people responsible. Mayor David Hales says members of the community have offered to donate to a reward fund for information that leads to finding out who assaulted their neighbor.

“We hope that this is a random act,” said Hales. “Maybe somebody from out of town. We would hate to think that anybody, any of our local citizens, would have done something like this, but we’re hoping to get to the bottom of it real quick.”

Hales says that the reward fund is already up to more than $2,000 thanks, in part, to residents like Nance who want to see justice served.

“I hate to see bad things happen to good people by bad people,” Nance said. “It’s worth it to me, I’ll work an extra day if I need to to make it up.”

Even after being assaulted and robbed, however, Davis says he is thankful for his neighbors.

“Money is not everything,” he said. “We’re here [to] live... [to] help one another.”

Davis says while his body is hurting, his heart is full.

“I don’t hurt nobody, I love everybody,” said Davis.

Bladenboro Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at (910) 863-3333.

