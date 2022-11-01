Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From chainsaws to pumpkins, one Wrightsville Beach house on Live Oak Drive is the definition of Halloween.

What makes it so unique, is that the owners’ decorations are not store-bought but are handmade.

Walt Laughlin, the man behind the magic says the spookiness takes quite a while to build.

“I basically look around my garage, and find bits and pieces that might come together,” he says. “I start planning several months ahead, and just see where it goes from there, stage it in the garage and eventually bring it out here.”

Between the hisses of a fog machine and screams from trick-or-treaters, the early years of Walt’s displays drew a few families. However, Walt says he wasn’t much of a Halloween decorator before he moved to his neighborhood.

“When I moved to this neighborhood, 10 years ago they told me that people really did Halloween up big on this street, I had the opportunity once I moved here and so I just started getting into it.”

Now, dozens of visitors make this haunted house part of their Halloween tradition, including the Demmings Family.

“This makes Halloween here in Wilmington, in the whole Wilmington, this little neighborhood looks at everything they do,” they said.

No matter if you heard screams or laughter, the Halloween spirit was and will continue for years to come on Live Oak Drive.

“I just like seeing people have a good time,” Laughlin says.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.