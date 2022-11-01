Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.

Greene began his law enforcement career as an officer in the Chadbourn Police Department. Following his time there, he worked with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office before joining the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, where he retired as a First Sergeant. He defeated incumbent Lewis Hatcher to win the office in 2018.

Greene resigned October 24 during a hearing to determine whether he should be removed from office after a judge ordered him to be suspended. District Attorney Jon David had filed a petition for removal, citing racist comments Greene made in a recorded phone call that became public, and other allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. David has said he plans to file the petition for removal once again if Greene is reelected.

“I’m still running for Sheriff of Columbus County in the November 8, 2022 election,” Greene posted on the “Re-elect Jody Greene Columbus County Sheriff” page on Facebook. “I am running to make Columbus County better and safer for ALL our citizens.”

Soles is a native of Columbus County and has an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Southeastern Community College. His law enforcement career began with the Clarkton Police Department, later moving to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, he serves as an Auxiliary Officer with the Whiteville Police Department.

“One of my biggest goals is to bring integrity back to the office of sheriff,” Soles says on a section of his campaign website. “Over the years, a lot of people have lost trust in the criminal justice system. My administration will be honest, reliable, dependable, diversified, and transparent. We will rebuild the working relationships with state and federal agencies, local fire, EMS, police departments, and other organizations that will benefit our entire community.”

