Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Governor Roy Cooper signs order establishing commission to assess the governance of public universities

Governor Roy Cooper.
Governor Roy Cooper.(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order that establishes a new commission to advise the governor’s office and the rest of the state about governance of public universities.

“The Commission will assess the current appointment system of public university governance in North Carolina and make recommendations to the Governor on how it can be reformed and strengthened,” said Cooper’s office in a release.

The newly established Commission on the Future of Public Universities aims to address some of the controversies surrounding public universities in NC. Governor Cooper’s office states that there are “concerns that boards plagued by undue political influence and bureaucratic meddling hinder effective university governance.”

Within eight months of the signing of the order, the commission will need to deliver a report which assesses the governance structure of public universities and provides recommendations on certain issues as requested by the Governor.

The commission will be co-chaired by former UNC System presidents Tom Ross (2011-2016) and Margaret Spellings (2016-2019). Ross once worked as a superior court judge and the president of Davidson College, and Spellings was the U.S. Secretary of Education under former President George W. Bush. The co-chairs, a vice chair and 12 other governor-appointed people will comprise the commission.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Jill Taylor from Columbus county
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene,...
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’

Latest News

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive will be held to...
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene,...
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’
Dillon Carmichael is playing a benefit concert on November 11 to raise money for Wilmington...
Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic
James Hardy
Navassa councilman announces resignation