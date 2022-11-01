WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The November Get Fit with 6 challenge use exercise bands for a great workout for quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Follow the calendar below and increase your reps everyday.

Clam Shells

Place exercise bands above the knees

Lay down on your left side, come up on your elbow

Bends your legs with your knees and feet on top of each other

Lift the knee up and back

Leg Raises with Glutes off the ground

Sit down, move exercise bands around your ankles

Leaning back, place your hands behind your lower back

Raise your legs up toward the ceiling

Raise your glutes up and spread your legs keeping tension on the bands

Low Squat Pulses

Stand up in low squat stance

Exercise bands are above your knees

Cross your arms

Pulse your legs out and back in

Get Fit with 6: November challenge (Source: Back to Basics Personal Training)

