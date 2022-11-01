Get Fit with 6: November challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The November Get Fit with 6 challenge use exercise bands for a great workout for quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Follow the calendar below and increase your reps everyday.
Clam Shells
Place exercise bands above the knees
Lay down on your left side, come up on your elbow
Bends your legs with your knees and feet on top of each other
Lift the knee up and back
Leg Raises with Glutes off the ground
Sit down, move exercise bands around your ankles
Leaning back, place your hands behind your lower back
Raise your legs up toward the ceiling
Raise your glutes up and spread your legs keeping tension on the bands
Low Squat Pulses
Stand up in low squat stance
Exercise bands are above your knees
Cross your arms
Pulse your legs out and back in
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.