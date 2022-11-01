Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: November opens toasty at home and with activity in the tropics

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 31, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first several days of November, your First Alert Forecast recognizes a warm weather pattern for the Cape Fear Region. Tuesday, for example, will lead the new month off with high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s - considerably higher than the average of lower 70s. Also, expect cool or mild - as opposed to cold - nights and mornings, with the next chance of frost holding off until at least the middle if not latter portions of the month.

On the rainfall front, Wilmington finished October with a deficit of nearly four inches for the month and nearly 16 inches for the year. As a system makes its way through the Cape Fear Region, the chance for a passing shower or thundershower here on November 1 is a modest 20 to 30%.

In the tropics, steering flow will push Tropical Storm Lisa from the Caribbean Sea into Belize and vicinity through midweek. Regional water temperatures mainly in the middle 80s may allow Lisa to briefly achieve hurricane status. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable tropical threats.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Jill Taylor from Columbus county
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 31, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Trick-or-Treat weather not perfect, but certainly not horrifying
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Oct. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 31, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Oct. 31, 2022