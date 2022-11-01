First Alert Forecast: November opens toasty at home and with activity in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first several days of November, your First Alert Forecast recognizes a warm weather pattern for the Cape Fear Region. Tuesday, for example, will lead the new month off with high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s - considerably higher than the average of lower 70s. Also, expect cool or mild - as opposed to cold - nights and mornings, with the next chance of frost holding off until at least the middle if not latter portions of the month.

On the rainfall front, Wilmington finished October with a deficit of nearly four inches for the month and nearly 16 inches for the year. As a system makes its way through the Cape Fear Region, the chance for a passing shower or thundershower here on November 1 is a modest 20 to 30%.

In the tropics, steering flow will push Tropical Storm Lisa from the Caribbean Sea into Belize and vicinity through midweek. Regional water temperatures mainly in the middle 80s may allow Lisa to briefly achieve hurricane status. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable tropical threats.

