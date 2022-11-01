Senior Connect
Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting

The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head.
By Judith Retana
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) - The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be charged for failure to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors in violation of North Carolina General Statute.

“My heart goes out to the parents as they grieve the loss of their son. These tragedies are 100 percent preventable by safely storing all weapons away from minor children as required by statute,” Doyle said.

Doyle’s office said the toddler died Oct. 15 from a single gunshot wound to the head after finding his father’s loaded Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. The District Attorney said the child found the gun in the front seat of his father’s truck.

At the time, detectives said the child had “climbed into his dad’s pickup truck through an open door, and was playing with a loaded handgun that was inside the vehicle. The child was able to discharge the weapon, which resulted in injuries to himself.”

“This is not about the rightful ownership of guns. This is about the responsibility of gun owners to protect minors by ensuring all weapons are kept safely away from children,” said Doyle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in the 900 block of West Watson Road in Johnston County just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 15. According to the sheriff’s office, the 2-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body and was discovered near a vehicle in the back of the property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

