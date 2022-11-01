Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lisa Stophel is used to helping others, in fact, that’s been her job as a paramedic in New Hanover County for nearly two decades. Now her family and country singer Dillon Carmichael are doing what they can to help her after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The Lisa Collins Stophel Cancer Benefit at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater will take place Nov. 11, Dillon Carmichael is headlining the event. Carmichael’s single ‘Son of A’ is climbing the Top 40 charts and is currently sitting at number 39.

Carmichael’s drummer, Brian Collins is Stophel’s brother and said when she got the diagnosis he wanted to help any way he could .

“In June of 2022 Lisa was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Bowel Cancer. Her cancer is very rare and very aggressive. The life expectancy is One to Five Years with this type of Cancer and can spread very rapidly. Due to this unfortunate and untimely Illness Lisa is having to take time off from work to do Chemo Treatments at Duke Cancer Center in Durham, NC and will be traveling to Houston, TX to MD Anderson for further treatment,” Collins said.

As a paramedic Stophel dedicated 18 years to helping others but now it is her turn to get the help she needs.

“It’s really hard for me to be on this side of the fence, because I’m normally taking care of everyone else, and helping them feel better. So I won’t say I’m a bad patient, but I’m more independent and would like to take care of it myself. But this one I can’t do on my own,” she said.

Collins grew up in Wilmington and moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a music career --- now he plays the drums for Carmichael, and with a little help from his friends and bandmates he’s hoping to raise money to help Stophel continue her treatment and focus on getting better instead of worrying about money.

Despite the diagnosis and the long road ahead of her, Stophel’s outlook remains positive and says her treatment will likely be life long.

“I will be on a maintenance, pretty much chemo till the end of time for me, which is fine. As long as I’m here and with my family and able to function is perfectly fine with me,” she said.

From treatment to travel to different hospitals Stophel isn’t able to work right now and with the cost of travel and treatment things can get expensive fast. When Collins found out about his sister’s diagnosis he wanted to do something to help.

“For her to be in a public service job for 18 years saving other people’s lives, we felt that it was our turn to return that favor and save hers,” Collins said.

But it takes more than just one person to put on this kind of event and Carmichael, the rest of his bandmates, record label, local sponsors and band management have been helping every step of the way.

“We all love Lisa. She’s been coming to our show for a long time and she’s become a friend so we just want to do the best we can., all the ticket sales — the t-shirts — everything they are selling at the event all goes to charity,” Carmichael said.

Collins has been with Carmichael and the rest of the band for about eight months, but both he Collins said in that short time they’ve all become close.

“Everything with Dillon is family and that’s what makes it all the better. We look out for each other, we take care of our own and our band, when one of us is hurting on the road we take care of each other,” Collins said.

The band has played across the country opening for bands like Brooks and Dunn and played historic venues but Collins said this concert is going to be his biggest achievement.

“I always told my friends and family if I ever get to be in a big band, and I get to my goal and I get to go, tour the world and tour, coming home will be the biggest accomplishment,” he said.

The show starts at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and tickets are on sale through Live Nation.

