Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on upgrades to the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park.

Known as a “passive park,” the plans focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms.

“Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured, and non-competitive, and places minimal stress on a site’s resources. Passive parks can also help to enhance a county’s water quality, preserve wildlife habitats, and protect natural areas,” stated the county on their website.

The project was previously known as Battle Park and was designed by the county’s Parks and Gardens department along with a team from Paramounte Engineering, Sage Design and Sawyer Sherwood and Associate.

