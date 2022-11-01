Senior Connect
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

The Brunswick County Courthouse glows green in support of military veterans
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”

“We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.

Per a county announcement, the Judge Ola M. Lewis Brunswick County Courthouse and the Charters of Freedom will be lit with green lights during the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7 to 13. You can find both at 310 Government Center Drive, NE in Bolivia.

“Those that wish to participate are encouraged to check their local hardware and general stores or online retailers for green bulbs. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight,” said the County in a press release.

Operation Green Light was supported by the Board of Commissioners via a resolution during October 17′s meeting.

