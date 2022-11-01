Senior Connect
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch

The Bladenboro Police Department has begun an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29.
The Bladenboro Police Department has begun an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29.(wluc)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29.

According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.

“I have discussed this matter with Chief Howell and the PD is working this as a priority case,” Hales said.

The BPD then posted to social media that they are investigating the incident.

“Anyone who knows Waddell knows there is no reason he would ever deserve this. We ask our community to be vigilant at all times and any valuable information regarding this incident can be directed to Chief William Howell, any Bladenboro Police Officer or Mayor David Hales,” said the BPD on Facebook.

You can call the BPD at (910) 863-3333.

