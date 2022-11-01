9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach to bring food, spirits and live music

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the 9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, November 5.

Weekend Meals on Wheels of New Hanover County is organizing the event and raising money for their work to provide meals to homebound seniors.

“The festival will celebrate the island’s diverse and delicious fare on and around the beach with over 35 local cuisine, beer and wine tasting booths,” said the organizers on the Eventbrite page. “Celebrity judges will rate the dishes with Best in Show, Best Savory and Best Sweet dishes and participants will select the People’s Choice, Best Beer and Best Wine.”

Over 35 food, wine and beer tasting booths will be available at the event. Tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) for people aged 21+ and $25 for people under 21. Tickets can be bought online or at Lighthouse Beer and Wine, MarineMax and Robert’s Grocery in Wrightsville Beach.

