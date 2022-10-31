Wilmington Fire Department invites families to trick-or-treat at stations throughout the city

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that stations around the city will be open for families to trick-or-treat at.

Per the announcement, families may visit any of the nine WFD stations from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Those planning to visit stations are asked to not park in front of the bay doors in case the firetrucks need to leave. Additionally, crews may be on a call when families stop by. If this is the case, WFD stated that trick-or-treaters are free to wait or come back when the crews return.

The nine Wilmington Fire Department stations are located at:

Headquarters: 801 Market St.

Station 2: 3403 Park Ave.

Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive

Station 5: 680 Shipyard Blvd.

Station 7: 3230 S College Road

Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road

Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road

Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive

Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road

