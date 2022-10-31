Wilmington Fire Department invites families to trick-or-treat at stations throughout the city
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that stations around the city will be open for families to trick-or-treat at.
Per the announcement, families may visit any of the nine WFD stations from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Those planning to visit stations are asked to not park in front of the bay doors in case the firetrucks need to leave. Additionally, crews may be on a call when families stop by. If this is the case, WFD stated that trick-or-treaters are free to wait or come back when the crews return.
The nine Wilmington Fire Department stations are located at:
- Headquarters: 801 Market St.
- Station 2: 3403 Park Ave.
- Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive
- Station 5: 680 Shipyard Blvd.
- Station 7: 3230 S College Road
- Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road
- Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road
- Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive
- Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road
