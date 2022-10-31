Wilmington City Council to discuss use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 to discuss the use of $1,450,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The meeting will take place at the Council Chambers in City Hall at 102 N 3rd St. in Wilmington.

The city council stated that Wilmington has been allocated $25.9 million in ARPA funding, referred to as the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Per the council agenda, they are considering providing $1.3 million to the Salvation Army of Cape Fear as reimbursement for the construction of a roadway upon dedication to the city. The Salvation Army has requested the funds to assist with the construction of a roadway leading to their new facility, known as the Center of Hope Shelter and Corps Community Center.

The new facility is being constructed at 1120 N 30th St.

“The U.S. Treasury allows for Revenue Replacement of up to $10M of allocated ARPA funding to cover costs that may be spent on almost any expenditure authorized by State Law,” stated a city council document.

In order to expedite the road construction process, the Salvation Army and the City of Wilmington are seeking to enter into an agreement for the construction of a roadway connecting N 30th St. to Kornegay Ave. Once completed, the new roadway will be dedicated to the city.

Additionally, the Wilmington City Council is considering the allocation of $150,000 in ARPA funding to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to assist with providing nourishing food and education to families in need.

“City staff provided a recommended spending plan to City Council that responds to many needs of the community recovering from the pandemic and aids in economic recovery efforts and fiscal stability,” stated a document from the Wilmington City Council. “The City of Wilmington has actively worked with community members to improve access to affordable and nutritious foods in portions of the community identified as food deserts. These resources, made possible from the American Rescue Plan, will further the City’s efforts to those community members currently lacking full access to affordable and nutritious food options.”

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has requested the funds to assist with operations at their new facility. The new facility is still under construction and will be located at 1000 Greenfield St. Per the city, this area has been designated as a food desert.

The Wilmington City Council documents have been provided below. For more information, please visit the City of Wilmington website.

