Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 20th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, which raises money for kidney disease treatment and research, will be held from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6.

Willie Stargell played with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 21 year beginning in 1962 and hit a total of 475 career home runs, according to the foundation. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.

“Hall of Fame Member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Willie Stargell, lost his battle to kidney disease in 2001. Friends and fans have been gathering since 2002 to support patients with kidney disease by raising funds to strengthen patient care at North Carolina medical facilities including purchasing new life-saving equipment, to offer patient financial support, and to fund research focusing on better treatments,” states the Willie Stargell Foundation on its website.

Celebrity guests will include actor Dominic Santana of One Tree Hill and Love For Sale, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, and runner Harvey Glance, who won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics.

If you’d like to sponsor the event, you can go to the Willie Stargell Foundation’s website or email them at admin@WillieStargellFoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.