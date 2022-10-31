Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment

Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 20th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, which raises money for kidney disease treatment and research, will be held from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6.

Willie Stargell played with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 21 year beginning in 1962 and hit a total of 475 career home runs, according to the foundation. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.

“Hall of Fame Member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Willie Stargell, lost his battle to kidney disease in 2001. Friends and fans have been gathering since 2002 to support patients with kidney disease by raising funds to strengthen patient care at North Carolina medical facilities including purchasing new life-saving equipment, to offer patient financial support, and to fund research focusing on better treatments,” states the Willie Stargell Foundation on its website.

Celebrity guests will include actor Dominic Santana of One Tree Hill and Love For Sale, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, and runner Harvey Glance, who won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics.

If you’d like to sponsor the event, you can go to the Willie Stargell Foundation’s website or email them at admin@WillieStargellFoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program.
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession...
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm

Latest News

The Wilmington City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 to discuss the use of $1,450,000...
Wilmington City Council to discuss use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that stations around the city will be open for...
Wilmington Fire Department invites families to trick-or-treat at stations throughout the city
The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that stations around the city will be open for...
Wilmington Fire Department invites families to trick-or-treat at stations