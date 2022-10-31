Tips to help families make the most of Halloween, stay safe while trick-or-treating

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For those who celebrate Halloween, it’s all about creative costumes and trick-or-treating. But, how do you know who is handing out candy and who isn’t?

Nextdoor is an app that connects people with others within their community, and for the 10th year, the app has a feature just for Halloween called the Treat Map.

The Nextdoor Treat Map is an interactive local guide where you can let your neighbors know how you plan to celebrate Halloween. It allows you to pin your house to let others know if your house is decorated and if you’re handing out candy.

Additionally, you can now see if people are pet friendly and if they’re handing out pet treats. More than 75% of Nextdoor neighbors are pet owners, so it’s no surprise that people would want to include their pet in the Halloween festivities.

People can even add additional comments describing how else they are celebrating.

Now, you’re only allowed to see your neighborhood and surrounding ones. There is a radius which prohibits you from being able to see who is participating outside of your surrounding neighborhoods.

This is a great app to utilize today when you’re walking up and down the streets wondering where to show your kids the most decorated homes.

Celebrating Halloween can be one of the most enjoyable times of the year, especially with apps that help families make the most of it. Safety, however, must remain a top priority as thousands of little ghouls and goblins will be running from home to home hoping to fill their bags with candy. To address this, local authorities have decided to share some safety tips to be aware of.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon told me that they plan to do their part in keeping kids safe by having extra law enforcement present on the streets. Additionally, he also talked about the precautions drivers need to be aware of while on the roads tonight.

“Please be careful. Watch for the kids darting in and out from cars by running across the street, walking along the roadways and hopefully they won’t, but some kids will probably be in dark clothing. So just remember, it’s Halloween, be very careful, drive extra slowly, and just expect for kids to do crazy stuff. For parents of kids, if you can go with them that’s always best. Or at least have an older child that’s responsible going and go in groups, it doesn’t have to be a large group but at least a few going together. Lastly, always stay in well-lit areas,” said Sheriff McMahon.

Another safety tip that the sheriff shared with me is for the parents. Try to prevent your kids from eating the candy until you get home so that you can look at it. Although a difficult task considering how tempting candy may be, it’s a safety measure that should be taken.

