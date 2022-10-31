Senior Connect
NHCS considering amendment to seclusion and restraint policy

A padded seclusion room
A padded seclusion room(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed amendment to New Hanover County Schools’ seclusion and restraint policy (4302-R) aims to reduce unnecessary use of seclusion and restraint and stop using rooms built for seclusion to seclude students by the 2023-2024 school year.

The New Hanover County Board of Education will consider the amendment at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

The amended policy adds the following clause:

Seclusion and restraint will not be used on students with disabilities (1) for behavior(s) that would not result in seclusion or restraint for students without identified disabilities, unless the use is authorized by the student’s IEP or Section 504 Plan for an educational or safety-related purpose, or (2) based on assumptions or stereotypes about disabilities or students with disabilities generally.

The amendment also disallows prone restraint:

Prone restraint is a form of physical restraint in which a person is held in a face-down position on the floor or other surface. Prone restraint does not include placement in a facedown position as part of a necessary medical intervention. The use of prone restraint is prohibited.

Another amended section specifies that the use of padded spaces solely used for seclusion will only be used “in the most rare circumstances (e.g. to de-escalate physical injury of others when all other intervention has failed) in accordance with the determination of a student’s IEP, Section 504 plan, or behavior intervention plan AND with parent/guardian consent.”

The section continues:

As of the 2023-24 school year, rooms designed specifically for seclusion will no longer be operational for seclusion.

The use of seclusion rooms in county schools has been discussed at length over the past several months, with some calling for their removal entirely.

Per the policy, physical restraint refers to using force to restrict the free movement of a student in some capacity. Mechanical restraint involves the use of restraints or straps and, according to the policy, should not be used unless needed for self-defense, to obtain possession of dangerous objects or to ensure the safety of one or more people.

Seclusion refers to putting a student in a room alone where they can’t leave because of a lock or because they lack the capacity to leave. The policy allows seclusion in a variety of vague circumstances: self defense, to respond to a person with a dangerous object, to maintain order, to break up a fight or other situations “as reasonably needed.”

