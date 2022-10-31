Lake Waccamaw EMS contract ends, other agencies take over coverage

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The next time someone calls 911 in Lake Waccamaw, a different EMS agency will respond.

“We’re out,” said former Lake Waccamaw EMS chief Shannon Worrell. “It is what it is.”

As of midnight last night, Lake Waccamaw EMS is no longer contracted with Columbus County, leaving the service area for other agencies to cover. Its contract came to an end 90 days after Columbus County commissioners’ swift response to offensive comments Worrell allegedly made at a Mexican restaurant over the summer.

The decision wasn’t unanimous. Commissioner Buddy Byrd voted against the motion, concerned about how the loss of Lake Waccamaw EMS could impact the people that live there.

“Lake Waccamaw has kind of a lot of senior citizens there,” said Commissioner Byrd. “I’m not sure they’re going to be able to handle the demand as well as the existing group has been.”

However, those at Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue say they’re prepared to take on the additional responsibility.

“It’s very doable,” said Chief Brandy Nance. “We’ve looked at the EMS response charts. We’ve looked at the district and we’re centrally localized to where I don’t think that’s going to be any issue, so I don’t foresee any problems there.”

Area agencies like Whiteville Rescue will work out of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue’s facility until the agency can completely take over in January. In the meantime, the department is getting ready for busier days.

“Purchased an ambulance — it actually comes with a stretcher,” said Nance. “We’ve had to purchase life packs, which are the AEDs that you use to shock somebody and cardiac monitors.”

On top of new equipment, the agency also needs more first responders to take on additional calls.

“We’re doing a lot of additional training,” said Nance. “We’re putting firefighters through EMT school. We’ll be adding eight full-time positions and various part-time positions to help with the increased workload.”

That way, come January, they’re ready to answer more calls than before.

