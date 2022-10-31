GRAPHIC: Woman looking for answers after being hit by truck while getting mail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On the morning of Oct. 20, Alycia France went out to the mailbox outside her job on Industry Drive in North Charleston.

“I stepped out and I unlocked it and then locked it back shut and then that’s the last thing I remember,” France said.

The next thing she knew she was knocked unconscious, and she had blood on her face.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the driver of the white flatbed truck that hit her kept going. The report says that there was no knowledge of the incident taking place until video surveillance was made available, due to France being unresponsive.

France tried to stand up but couldn’t. She eventually crawled back to her work, when a coworker noticed she was bleeding. They asked if she had fallen. She had no idea what had happened.

WARNING: The surveillance video below shows the impact of the crash. The video is graphic and may be hard to watch.

France went to the hospital, but later that night she signed herself out because she felt she had to get back to her three children, although she was in “an incredible amount of pain.”

She found out she was hit by the truck the next day because a nearby business caught it on surveillance video.

France is now dealing with a fracture in her lower back, significant deep bruising, and an abrasion on her leg. She says it’s now hard to do normal things she used to do around the house. She is also unable to work at this time.

“I’m not able to get up okay, I’m not able to lay down okay,” France said.

She also finds it hard to sleep at night and wakes up multiple times a night in a panic.

“This bothers me because this guy’s still out there and he could be causing somebody else harm and he just left me there not knowing what condition and he had to have known he hit me,” France said.

France says she hopes she can find out who did this. But she is grateful for the miracle of being alive.

“I’m so thankful to be here and still be alive for my kids and I know that either God or his angels were looking over me that day,” France said.

The North Charleston Police Department says they still have no updates on who was driving the truck, and they are still investigating.

