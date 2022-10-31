First Alert Forecast: Halloween weather not perfect, but certainly not horrifying

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a freaky front moving into the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will climb to highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s - not wickedly warm, but likely a bit higher than the Halloween average of 72. You might see a little eerie fog and some frightening clouds, but a bit of sunshine could stab through, too. Chances for spooky showers will operate around 20 to 30% through trick-or-treat time and 30 to 40% overnight and into Tuesday. Though a rogue spine-tingling rumble may mix in, the odds for severe-rated storms are quite low. Keep an eye out for candy-seeking ghouls and goblins and take extra care near and after that 6:19 p.m. sunset!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen is likely to become a tropical storm named Lisa as it cruises westward through the Caribbean Sea Monday. Central America, especially Belize and adjacent countries, will feel impacts from this system by the middle of this week. Though the Carolinas face no definable tropical storm threats, wect.com/hurricane remains open for you as Atlantic Hurricane Season enters November - its final official month!

