Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership.

“He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because all the petitions that were dismissed, they will come back once more,” said Commissioner Buddy Byrd. “What is he doing? What point is he trying to prove? It’s certainly not in the best interest of Columbus County.”

It was just last month that WECT first reported a recorded phone conversation in which Greene could be heard making several racist remarks, including calling some of his employees black bastards.

Commissioner Buddy Byrd says he informed his fellow commissioners about the recording a year ago but no one did anything about it.

WECT has reached out to all the commissioners for comment and hasn’t heard back from several of them. Commissioners Brent Watts and Lavern Coleman declined to comment

