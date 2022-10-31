Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31.

According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.

A loaded 18-wheeler then drove down the road and failed to avoid Taylor’s vehicle, sending his truck off the road and starting a fire. The driver, Ricky Crocker, died due to the fire.

“An investigation by the North Carolina Highway Patrol showed that Taylor was impaired from huffing Dust-Off and taking prescription medication. Earlier that day, Taylor had fled from Wilmington Police Department officers after being passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle from huffing Dust-Off,” wrote the DA’s office in the release.

