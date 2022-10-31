Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council member Michael Hoffer was issued a citation on an alcohol-related charge Sunday night.

“Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight,” the Carolina Beach Police Department said in a news release. “Michael Hoffer was identified as the owner of the residence where individuals were found to be consuming alcohol underage.”

“Mr. Hoffer was issued a citation for the charge of N.C.G.S. 18B-302(c)(2) Aid and Abet Under 21 Sell/Give/Purchase/Possession Alcoholic Beverage.”

Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee released the following statement:

“I do not have any additional information over that released by the town. Underage drinking is a serious problem nationwide. As I understand it, no one was injured and everyone got home safely, for that I am most grateful. I applaud the Carolina Beach police department for taking the appropriate action in this case no matter whom might be involved. The safety of our residents and their children will always be our #1 concern.”

