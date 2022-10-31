Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Woman located and safe after missing person report

Kelly Jones Barkley
Kelly Jones Barkley(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 59-year-old Kelly Jones Barkley was located and is safe.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Barkley on Monday afternoon, October 31.

The BCSO said she was last seen in the Calabash Drive area and may have been driving towards Raleigh in a 2016 red convertible BMW.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program.
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession...
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm

Latest News

Michael Hoffer
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’
Former CFCC Trustee sat down to talk about his removal from the board, and the current climate...
Former CFCC Trustee challenges board to take action instead of remaining complicit
The 20th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational will raise money for kidney disease...
Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment
Carolina Beach town council member gets citation after police respond to ‘loud party’