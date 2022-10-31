Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Woman located and safe after missing person report

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 59-year-old Kelly Jones Barkley was located and is safe.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Barkley on Monday afternoon, October 31.

The BCSO said she was last seen in the Calabash Drive area and may have been driving towards Raleigh in a 2016 red convertible BMW.

