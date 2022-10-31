Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

21st annual ‘Festival Latino’ to take place in Wilmington

Described as a “cross-cultural weekend of Latino food, music, dancing and family style fun,”...
Described as a “cross-cultural weekend of Latino food, music, dancing and family style fun,” event organizers expect more than 20,000 people at the event.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st annual Festival Latino is scheduled to take place Nov. 5-6 at Ogden Park in Wilmington.

Ogden Park is located at 615 Ogden Park Drive. The festival will occur from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Per the announcement, admission will be free.

Described as a “cross-cultural weekend of Latino food, music, dancing and family style fun,” event organizers expect more than 20,000 people at the event. This will be the first time the festival has been held in two years.

“It’s an opportunity for people with different languages and backgrounds to enjoy each other’s company, as well as their differences,” said Lucy Vasquez, the festival’s founder.

Per the release, in addition to authentic cuisine from a variety of countries, those in attendance also can look forward to:

  • Live music
  • A salsa dance competition
  • Dance performances
  • Vendors
  • A health and human service fair

There will also be activities geared specifically for younger attendees, which will include piñatas, clowns, inflatables, carnival games, prizes and “The Great Mexican Hat Race.”

A soccer tournament also will be held on Sunday.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit the event’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Wilmington.
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program.
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession...
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm

Latest News

The suspect charged with firing a gun shot at a high school football game in Duplin County.
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
A padded seclusion room
NHCS considering amendment to seclusion and restraint policy
The Wilmington City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 to discuss the use of $1,450,000...
Wilmington City Council to discuss use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational to raise money for kidney disease research and treatment