21st annual ‘Festival Latino’ to take place in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st annual Festival Latino is scheduled to take place Nov. 5-6 at Ogden Park in Wilmington.

Ogden Park is located at 615 Ogden Park Drive. The festival will occur from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Per the announcement, admission will be free.

Described as a “cross-cultural weekend of Latino food, music, dancing and family style fun,” event organizers expect more than 20,000 people at the event. This will be the first time the festival has been held in two years.

“It’s an opportunity for people with different languages and backgrounds to enjoy each other’s company, as well as their differences,” said Lucy Vasquez, the festival’s founder.

Per the release, in addition to authentic cuisine from a variety of countries, those in attendance also can look forward to:

Live music

A salsa dance competition

Dance performances

Vendors

A health and human service fair

There will also be activities geared specifically for younger attendees, which will include piñatas, clowns, inflatables, carnival games, prizes and “The Great Mexican Hat Race.”

A soccer tournament also will be held on Sunday.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to visit the event’s website to learn more.

