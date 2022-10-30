Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Shaw sworn in at Columbus County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
Wallace Police Department and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene.
Shot fired at James Keenan vs Wallace-Rose Hill football game
Crews work to remove a car from a pond near Ringo Drive and Hunters Trail in Wilmington.
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’